JET-powered Craig preserves perfect triathlon record at Kelso

Athletes of all ages and abilities gathered in Kelso on Sunday to take part in the penultimate event of the Live Borders 2018 Borders Triathlon Series.

Around 100 entrants arrived at Kelso Swimming Pool on a dreich and drizzly morning to participate in either the main Sprint Triathlon, the fifth in the series, or the popular Come & Tri event.

Hartree JETS Triathlon Club member Craig Dale continued his domination of the Borders series, adding to victories at Galashiels, Hawick and Selkirk, when holding off Scott Clark and clubmate Craig Goldie, who ran in second and third respectively.

Having won every Borders event he has entered this season, the Edinburgh-based doctor remained focused as he aimed to take his fourth 2018 title and nail his place on the overall leaders table.

Many Borders athletes took to the course on Sunday with Kelso’s own Wayne Lawrence notching an unexpected victory in the Senior Men’s Come and Try section.

“I still can’t believe I actually won it,” said Lawrence, who works at Footeprint Printers in Jedburgh.

“I was talked into doing it by my friend Ian Stewart, who has already done a couple, but I certainly didn’t expect to get anything.

“I had great support from family and friends on the way around but they had all disappeared by the time the trophies were handed out, as they didn’t expect me to get anything either.

“I said this would be my first and last but now that I have won, I will have to try again.”

Overall winner Craig Dale shared the sentiments of the local first timer and added: “The Come & Tri is where the addiction starts and it’s a great event to take your first steps into triathlon.

“Wayne will be looking at what new bike to get now on his way home.”

Organisers thanked everyone who took part and helped out at the event.

Kelso Sprint Triathlon results:

Male Overall – 1 Craig Dale (1 hour 9 minutes and 35 seconds), 2 Scott Clark (01:15:40), 3 Craig Goldie (01:18:18). Female Overall – 1 Sarah Scott (01:24:37), 2 Lesley Dunn (01:28:52), 3 Melanie Hall (01:31:03). First Male Vintage – Craig Hunter (01:30:22). First Male Super Vet – Billy Morrison (01:28:32). First Female Super Vet – Suzanne Mercer (01:37:42). First Male Vet – Craig Goldie (01:18:18). First Female Vet – Elizabeth Ferguson (01:55:18). First Senior Male – Craig Dale (01:09:35). First Senior Female – Sarah Scott (01:24:37).

Come & Tri result:

First Male – Wayne Lawrence (57 mins 31 sec).

First Female – Polly Wight 52:20.

Full results can be found atwww.stuweb.co.uk/results.html.

The final event in the Series will be the Peebles Come & Try events and Sprint Triathlon, hosted by Peebles Swimming Pool (01721 720 779), on September 22-23 respectively.

Peebles Sprint Triathlon: Distances – 750m swim, 19.14km cycle and 4.66km run.

Start time: Sprint start time 9am. Race registration 7am to 8.35am.

Peebles Come & Tri: Distances – 400m swim, 10.88km cycle and 2.33km run.

Start time: Come & Tri start time 1pm.

Race registration opens at noon.

For further information, email triathlon@liveborders.org.uk