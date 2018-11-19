It’s a drag as Reivers have to settle for a draw

St Andrews University 2, Fjordhus Reivers 1s 2

The Fjordhus Reivers hockey ladies’ first team made a trip to the Kingdom of Fife on Saturday to face St Andrews University.

The Borders women made a consistently fast start, creating lots of opportunities up front.

St Andrews reacted to this by executing a drag flick from a well-won penalty corner in the eighth minute to take the lead.

St Andrews continued to attack fiercely – however, they couldn’t get past the solid back line of Charlotte Fairburn, Emma Pate, Imogen Dawson and Danielle Walker, accompanied by goalkeeper Christie Rout, whose agile saves kept Reivers in it.

After half time, Reivers knew they had to come back fighting. A brilliant ball from the back gave Meghan Campbell the chance to see Hannah Miller ready on penalty spot ans she finished it off with a brilliant reverse, beating the University ‘keeper.

Keeping the energy high, Reivers strikers Chloe Aitchison, Molly Turnbull and Ashley Robson made some brilliant leads upfront, which led to Aitchison winning a corner. A superb injection from Ellen Keefe to Robyn Pick put Reivers 2-1 up.

Fjordhus managed to keep their lead for a while but a quick break from St Andrews on 22 minutes saw them win another penalty corner which, again, was scored by a drag flick.

Nevertheless, it was a fantastic shift from the Reivers team, which extended its thanks to all the travelling spectators and umpires.