Higher grades for Borders martial arts enthusiasts

A group of students from Borders Martial Arts gained some advanced qualifications recently at a grading held by the group.

Higher grades went to A. Goodwin, Valuta and M. Stewart, who gained white belts in kickboxing, while L. McCann, G. Minter and M. McCann collected yellow belts in kickboxing.

D Muir picked up a blue belt in kickboxing, while there was a white sash in kung fu for O. Peters-Holt.

E. Boyle and M. Rong received orange sashes in kung fu and T. Boyle gained a purple sash.

Students train in Galashiels, Coldstream and Duns – anyone interested in learning a martial art can contact John, the chief instructor from Borders Martial Arts, on 0797 453 3127.