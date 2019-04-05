High-class badminton action in Kelso competition

Over 30 enthusiastic young badminton players from primary schools around the south east of Scotland descended recently on the courts of Kelso High School, for a friendly open primary school tournament.

The event is usually held in December but time constraints caused it to be deferred for a few months. However, it was again very informal and nurturing for players new to competitive play.

With ‘A’ and ‘B’ championships going on, players had loads of games, with plenty of ‘game play coaching’ also.

Another lovely feature of the day was the willingness of secondary aged-club players, coming along to help with the umpiring, as well as ex-junior players bringing along their very own coaching squads – in particular, Eyemouth’s Robbie Patterson.

Thanks were also extended to Kelso coaches Pearl Ford and Andrew Redpath, and junior coaches Blair Hutchison and James Clark, as well as the many Kelso parents who helped with the fundraising café. Results were:

Girls’ ‘A’ champions – Singles, 1 Erin Doyle (Duns PS), 2 Chloe Patterson (Trinity PS). Doubles, 1 Jessica Hall and Kayla Aitchison ( Eyemouth PS), 2 Chloe Patterson and Chloe Prentice (Duns PS).

Girls’ ‘B’ champions – Singles, 1 Lucy McGlasson (Jedburgh), 2 Kayla Richardson (Eyemouth PS). Doubles, 1 Lucy and Zoe McGlasson (Jedburgh).

Boys’ ‘A’ champions – Singles, 1 Ross Smart (Priorsford PS), Aiden Richardson (Ednam PS). Doubles, 1 Jack Redpath (Ednam PS) and Olly Langley (Chirnside PS), 2 Aiden Richardson and Campbell Thomson (Longridge Towers).

Boys’ ‘B’ champions – Singles, 1 Campbell Thomson, 2 Jayden Reilly (Parkside PS). Doubles, 1 Jacob White (Melrose) and William Mawson, 2 Mason Skene and Marcus Honeyman (both Eyemouth).

Best Girl and Best Boy in the competition – given to those whom the organisers and coaches felt had shown good sporting behaviour, effort and determination – were Chloe Prentice (Duns PS) and Rory Gibson (Coldingham PS).