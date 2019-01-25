Hawick’s Julie clinches first ever world singles bowls title

Hawick bowler Julie Forrest held her nerve for a superb victory yesterday (Thursday) at the World Indoor Bowls Championships in Norfolk.

Julie (50) scored her first ever women’s singles title with an 8-7, 9-8 victory over Alison Merrien. from Guernsey, at Potters Resort.

And local elected representatives in the Borders members could soon be in line to acknowledge Julie’s accomplishment, with a Motion already on the agenda for a Council meeting next week.

Julie has won a record four International Indoor Bowls Council world singles titles, the latest in 2014, and was keen to add the open title to her collection at the start of what proved to be a thrilling final.

Julie moved into a 7-3 lead before her opponent levelled with a four in the 10th end.

However, Julie, who defeated England’s Katherine Rednall, the winner in the last two years, in the semi-finals, managed to secure the set with a single.

Julie dominated the early stages of the second set, taking a 4-0 lead, but Alison got herself in front with a four at the sixth end.

The players were level at 8-8 going into the final end – but Julie made sure of a memorable victory with her last bowl.

Meanwhile, Councillor Stuart Marshall, Independent representative for Hawick/Denholm, is due to present a Motion for consideration by the local authority at this Thursday’s (January 31) meeting of Scottish Borders Council.

His request is: “That this Council recognises the fantastic efforts of Hawick’s Julie Forrest in recently winning the Ladies World Indoor Singles Bowling Championship.

“A fantastic achievement for both Hawick and indoor bowling, and a great reason why this authority continue to provide full support for those who make indoor bowling such a competitive sport in our region.“