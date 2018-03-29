Harriers flying high in UK and abroad

Gala Harriers athletes had another successful weekend of running, competing at national and international events.

On Sunday, the Harriers’ golden girls did it again, topping the podium at the Scottish Road Relays at Livingston.

The V40 team of Gillian Duncan, Fiona Dalgleish, Jenny Forbes and Kate Jenkins were first in their age group category to cross the line, ending 14th overall.

The senior womens team also ran well, ending in 11th place overall.

The senior men’s team was 20th, with the V40 men’s team seventh in their age category and 26th overall.

Travelling to Northumberland on Sunday, Margot Crosbie and Eileen Nicol competed in the Dark Skies run at Kielder, with Margot winning in the V60 category and Eileen sixth in the V50 age group.

Colin Welsh flew out to compete in the European Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Madrid.

The M35 athlete won his 800m heat in impressive style, crossing the line in 2.02.54.

He then went on to better his time, finishing third in his semi-final in 2.01.07 and gaining a place in the final, which took place on Friday.

He put in another strong run to finish eighth in a time of 2.01.25.

Young athletes Katie Rourke, Callum Tharme and Gregor Collins travelled to Nottingham to compete in the Home Countries International XC and the SIAB XC championships at Woolaton Park on Saturday.

Katie, a week on from her victory at the Scottish Schools Cross Country Championships, had a fantastic run in the International event, finishing 18th in the senior women’s race.

Callum also struck gold at the Scottish Schools event last week and performed well, crossing the line in 34th place in the senior men’s race.

Gregor, participating in the SIAB event, ran well to finish 18th in the junior boys’ race.

He’d also achieved Scottish selection, following an impressive performance in the Scottish Schools XC, and was second Scottish athlete to cross the line in the championships, helping the Scottish team to a bronze medal.