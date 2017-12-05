Harriers celebrate a Gala occasion

Gala Harriers celebrated another golden year, marking the achievements of the club’s athletes at its annual presentation night.

More than 50 members attended the evening at Ladhope Clubhouse on Saturday, with runners being presented with trophies and medals for their performances at club, local, district and national levels.

President Graeme Murdoch said the club was “continuing to punch above its weight” with soaring membership numbers and podium finishes at various events.

“This is a celebration of achievements throughout the year, not just at club races and championships but also races further afield,” he said.

“Gala Harriers is held in very high regard as one of the top clubs in Scotland. With 167 junior members and 90 senior members, we have a huge membership, and there will not be many clubs locally to rival that.”

Presentations were made to athletes by male club captain Gary Trewartha and female club captain Joeleen McKean.

The awards were handed out to athletes competing in club races and National XC Championships.

Trophies were also given to the most improved junior and senior athletes.

Yousuf Khursheed was presented with the award for the juniors after having “brilliant results right across the board” over the past year.

He was part of the silver medal-winning National Junior Road Race team and was a member of the team which competed in the National XC Championships.

He competed in his firsthill race this year at Cademuir and, as a result, was selected for the Scottish team which scored at the Junior Hill Running Championships.

“This is thoroughly deserved and I think he will continue to make great strides over the next year as well,” Graeme said.

Most improved senior athlete was Sara Green. Graeme said she’d had a “fantastic year” since joining the club just over a year ago.

“Sara hasn’t stopped improving since, recording personal bests in the 5k, 10k and half marathon distances,” added Graeme. “She is just back from Derry after being selected for the Scotland team for the British and Irish Masters in her first year with the club. She works really hard and I’m sure she will continue improving over the winter and into next season.”

Several members were also recognised for representative honours at district and national level, as well as for achieving personal bests in the marathon. The club’s juniors were also recognised for receiving the Ettrick and Lauderdale Clubsport Team of the Year award.

Graeme thanked all the coaches for the “phenomenal amount of time and effort they put into the club”, as well as parents and carers for their commitment.

He concluded by thanking the athletes for all the hard work they put in.

