Grim up north for Borders hockey Reivers

Granite City Wanderers 1, Fjordhus Reivers 1s 0

Fjordhus Reivers had a long trip north at the weekend for a double header of national league fixtures against two Aberdeen teams.

First up were Granite City Wanderers, at Aberdeen Sports Village, on Saturday, for a game which was marred by the atrocious weather conditions.

Reivers were up against it from the start and had ‘keeper Christie Rout to thank for keeping them in the game with a string

of fine saves, as the home side piled on the pressure with a series of penalty corners.

A last-ditch goal-line clearance from Charlotte Fairburn kept the scoreline blank but, on the stroke of half time , Wanderers broke the deadlock when the ball was adjudged to have crossed the line in a goalmouth scramble.

Reivers came more into the game in the second half and had chances to equalise, with both Hannah McNair and Ashley Robson foiled from close range by the Wanderers keeper.

Hannah Miller and Robyn Pick also unleashed piledriver efforts which were blocked by some desperate defending and both players

were then penalised, with refereeing decisions which baffled the Borders players.

The game came to an abrupt end with Reivers in the ascendancy but going down to a 1-0 defeat.

However, given the difficult weather conditions, no-one could have faulted the efforts of the predominantly teenage team against their

more experienced opponents.

Gordonians 0, Fjordhus Reivers 1s 0

The performance against Gordonians, at Robert Gordon College’s superb facilities at Countesswells

Road on Sunday, was certainly a lot more encouraging.

Playing against a strong wind, Reivers were again expected to be up against it in the first half.

However, this seemed to suit the visitors’ style of playing, with some neat, short-passing moves from the

middle of the park, resulting in several chances being created.

But, again, they found the home goalkeeper in top form and could not apply the vital finishing touch.

Gordonians counter-acted this by by-passing the midfield but the Reivers’ defence was well marshalled by

player-coach Emma Pate, restricting the number of chances they created, and it was goal-less at the

interval.

Reivers had the backing of the wind in the second half but Gordonians showed they were also a good

side in possession and kept a high line.

But, the longer the game went on, the Reivers’ stronger running proved to be telling and they had several chances to break the deadlock.

A combination of good goalkeeping and poor finishing meant they were unable to get the vital goal they needed.

Right at the end, Gordonians were awarded a penalty corner but the Reivers’ defence stood strong, with some vital blocks resulting in a 0-0 finish, which was a fair reflection of the game.

Given the age of the visitors’ line-up, this was a good result – but Reivers made the long journey home on

Sunday evening rueing the fact they could easily have collected all three points.

Pictured are (back row) Emma Pate, Charlotte Fairburn, Imogen Dawson, Meghan Campbell, Chloe Aitchison, Ashley Robson, Robyn Pick, Hannah Miller. Front row, Chloe Richardson, Molly Byers, Christie Rout (GK), Hannah McNair, Livvy Hogg.