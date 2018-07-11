Galashiels loves new status as centre for tennis development

Borders Tennis Centre (BTC) in Galashiels has been served an ace by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), which has named it among 50 in the UK – and only five in Scotland – which will act as Local Player Development Centres (LPDCs).

It marks the next milestone in the development of a new 10-year performance strategy for tennis in Britain, with the new player pathway specifically designed to enable the best UK players to train and compete regularly with one another at every stage of their development.

The LPDCs provide an important first step on the clear route from beginners’ mini-red level tennis to major tournament success. With the opening of the LPDC network, from September this year, high-potential junior players from the age of seven will receive support and opportunities to play the sport locally.

Declaring ‘We did it!’ on its Facebook page, BTC said it was “incredible news” for Border tennis.

“Great news for the team as, in the last few years, a lot of hard work has paid off,” it added.

BTC’s Al McCulloch, especially, had driven the application and headed the team from day one, said the group.

“Exciting times ahead of us now ... the work is only really just starting!” concluded BTC.