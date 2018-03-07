Galashiels Colour Run event cancelled

A fundraising Colour Run event due to take place in Galashiels this weekend has been cancelled for the second time.

It was previously cancelled last October due to extreme weather, and that same fate has reocurred with organisers today deeming the course unfit due to lingering snow and groundwater from last week’s snowfall.

Organisers say they hope to reschedule the event for next month and entrants will receive a full refund this week.

A Live Borders spokesperson said: “It is with a heavy heart that we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Colour Run event.

“The extreme weather which battered the region last week has left the course we planned to use in an unusable condition - with remaining snow and groundwater levels preventing us from giving you the very best event possible, as well as maintaining high levels of health and safety.

“We are absolutely committed to bringing a fantastic Colour Run event to the Scottish Borders Campus and we are currently working with our friends at Heriot-Watt to confirm a new date.

“We already have two potential dates in April in mind– and we’re aiming to announce the final date selected by the end of this week.”

Everyone with a confirmed space will have their funds issued for return to their accounts.