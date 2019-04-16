Gala performances get Triathlon Series up and running

Triathletes of all ages and abilities, from all over the country hit the ground running at the opening 2019 Live Borders Triathlon Series events in Galashiels last weekend.

Some fine weather greeted over 200 athletes taking part in the Junior, Come & Tri events on Saturday and Sprint Triathlon on Sunday.

Edinburgh’s Jonathan Jackson was the first male across the line in the sprint triathlon in a time of 01:00:28, with Hawick’s Michelle Short the fastest female, posting a personal best time of 01:12:12.

Michelle said it was the perfect event to kick off the new season.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the staff and the volunteers for putting on such a well-organised event and friendly opening to the Series,” she said.

“It was so much fun, now I’m really looking forward to the next event in Hawick.”

The Series, one of the biggest events of its type in Scotland, is organised and hosted by the Live Borders Sports Development and Leisure Centre teams, with many local running and cycling clubs lending a helping hand on event days.

Galashiels Sprint Triathlon results:

Overall male: 1 Jonathan Jackson (1 hour and 28 seconds), 2 Iain Veitch (01:01:32), 3 Forbes Jackson (01:02:38).

Overall female: 1 Michelle Short (01:12:12), 2 Alison Macvicar (01:15:33), 3 Joyce Mark (01:17:02).

First male junior: Jonathan Jackson (01:00:28). First male senior: Iain Veitch (01:01:32). First female senior: Michelle Short (01:12:12).

First male vet 40: Leahn Parry (01:09:27). First female vet 40: Francesca Osowska (01:18:29). First male vet 50: Robert Hume (01:12:24).

First female vet 50: Claire Swain (01:26:49). First male vet 60: Eddie Turnbull (01:14:46). First female vet 60: Joyce Mark (01:17:02).

Galashiels Come & Tri results:

Overall male: 1 David Robson (00:41:36), 2 Tobias Weis (00:42:09), 3 Martin Kelly (00:42.56).

Overall female: 1 Niamh Murphy (00:47:39), 2 Jayne Emery (00:47:52), Deborah Gray (00:51:51).

Full results can be found at www.stuweb.co.uk/results.html

The next event in the Series will be the Hawick Sprint Triathlon and Come & Tri events at the Teviotdale Leisure Centre on Sunday, May 5.

For more information visit www.liveborders.org.uk/triathlon.