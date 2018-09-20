Gala occasion in Kelso pool

Kelso Amateur Swimming Club (KASC) recently staged its eighth annual Gala.

The day got off to a great start for the home club, which was presented with new poolside kit by Sarah Dalrymple, from SD Consultancy.

Sincere thanks were expressed by all at KASC.

Over 70 children contested swims throughout the afternoon, with Eyemouth coming out on top for the Best Club Overall and sneaking back the Best Relay Team Trophy from Kelso.

It was an excellent afternoon of swimming, with many newcomers to competitive swimming registering their first times – which was the aim of this mini -meet competition.

However, that didn’t stop the 11-year-olds having a very competitive afternoon ahead of the new season.

The Roger MacKay trophy was also contested by the over 12 years Kelso swimmers – this was won by Andrew Lawson.

Thanks were also conveyed to the main Gala sponsor, Plexus, and to the all other companies who donated.