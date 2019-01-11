Gala golfer Jack aiming to tee off with best in UK

Talented Galashiels golfer Jack McDonald hopes to compete with Britain’s best in 2019.

The 16-year-old is currently a member of Scottish Golf’s Performance Academy, having enjoyed a successful 2018 which saw him win Dunbar, North Berwick and The Roxburghe junior opens all in one week.

And, after receiving a £400 grant from the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust, he is aiming high for this year.

Jack said: “This grant will enable me to continue to attend coaching sessions with Scottish Golf and my personal coach and also attend various Scottish Golf events this season.

“My goal for the coming season will be to reduce my handicap by one to allow me a better chance of qualifying to play in British boys competitions.”

Duns cross country runner Lewis Tharme (£250), Stow footballer Evan Holloway (£200), Melrose archer Eleanor Macdonald (£150) also received support from the Trust, while Gala Wanderers under-18 rugby side was supported with a £1200 grant to provide wet weather jackets for all players, coaches and first aiders.

The Trust also thanked all who attended its Hogmanay Bash at the Volunteer Hall. Over 150 people gathered to celebrate the New Year, with the money raised going directly to assist young Borders sporting talent – the principal purpose of the Trust.

The next event is the ever-popular Masquerade Ball, which takes place at the later date of Saturday, March 23.

Jack is pictured receiving his grant from Rowan Boland Memorial Trust committee member Shirley Marr.