Gala club players stage charity contest for BGH

Several members of Gala Squash and Racketball Club joined together with doctors and staff from the Borders General Hospital (BGH) recently to raise money for the Friends of the BGH.

A special competition was staged and over £200 was raised on the night for Lifecard devices for the cardiology department.

The format was straight knockout and eight-minute games, with a plate and a bowl tournament for early-round losers.

In the final, Amir Hosny beat Iain Gorman 16-13. The Plate final saw Ruaridh Kohler triumph over Lucy Black, while the bowl tournament champion was John Barrow, who narrowly defeated Andrew Graham.

Organiser and club treasurer Del Sharratt said: “What a great event. We support the Friends of the BGH every couple of years with charity matches and these are generally well attended.”

Pictured are tournament champion Amir Hosny and player of the night Sasha Graham, along with a group of the participants.