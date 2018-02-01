Fresh backing helps Jedburgh rally slip into gear

Jedburgh will once again play host to the opening round of the Prestone MSA British Rally Championship (BRC), as the Border Counties Rally opens its entries with a brand new title sponsor for the March 10-11 event.

North east-based specialist building and civil engineering firm NCS has pledged its support for the popular two-day rally, which will see over 100 crews from across Europe descend on the town and forests in the region to compete in the event.

Formed by directors, Sean Anderson and Dave Gardner, NCS has developed rapidly in stature, completing projects for clients such as Egger, Newcastle City Council, Sports England, BOC, BAE Systems, and Redcar & Cleveland Council.

The County Durham firm will become the title sponsor of the Hawick and Border Car Club and Whickham and District Motor Club organised event and will be known as the NCS Border Counties Rally.

The announcement has also heralded the release of the event regulations, meaning entries are now officially open for the British Championship opener.

Joining the BRC will be the ARR Craib MSA Scottish Rally Championship (SRC), heading south after the first round of the series in Inverness. The event is also a qualifying round of the Ecosse Challenge, Motoscope Northern Historic Championship and the Border Rally Challenge.

With a subtle change to the format of previous years, event organisers have devised a formula that will suit both the best drivers in the business as well as newcomers to the sport.

Offering the opportunity to compete on some of best stages in the morth during the 18th running of the rally, the event has also retained many of the popular features of previous events.

Based in Jedburgh, the rally will start under the gaze of the glorious Jedburgh Abbey at around 8.30am on Saturday, March 10, where crews from the British and Scottish Championships will leave the start ramp.

They will also be joined by competitors who wish to contest the opening day’s stages comprising of six stages and 44 miles of competitive action in the South of Scotland and Tweed Valley.

After a full day of rallying in the region, Scottish Championship crews will spray the champagne at the ceremonial finish back in Jedburgh at around 4pm, while BRC crews head for the overnight halt.

On Sunday, March 11, British Rally Championship contenders head back out for four stages and 36 miles of driving in the forests south of Jedburgh and they will be joined by the new Clubman event, which offers a cost-effective chance to tackle prime stages in a compact format at a reduced entry fee.

The ceremonial finish and prizegiving will then take place early that afternoon back in Jedburgh.

Marshals are also required for the safe and smooth running of the event and chief narshal Guy Whickham would like to hear from anyone who is interested in volunteering either on or off the stages.

Guy can be contacted on 0798 932 2186.