Free tennis served up at Borders courts

Great British Tennis Weekend will again see courts across the country serve up free tennis for families and friends over two weekends this summer.

The first takes place this Sunday, May 13, with Innerleithen and Earlston Lawn Tennis Clubs offering free events.

They include free opportunities to anyone who wants to learn about tennis and pick up a racket, as enthusiasm begins to spread across the nation in the lead-up to a fantastic summer of tennis.

People in the local towns can try tennis for free in a relaxed and fun environment and can take part in sessions including cardio tennis, Highland Spring mini tennis and tennis coaching – all completely free as part of Tennis Scotland, the LTA and Tennis Foundation’s drive to get more people playing more often.

Venues will be providing rackets and balls – so, if you’ve never picked up a racket, or just haven’t played for a while, Great British Tennis Weekend is the perfect way to get involved.

The second weekend is set for July 21-22 and Tennis Scotland head of development Doc McKelvey said: “We are really excited that the Great British Tennis Weekend is once again hitting Scotland this summer.

“With so many park sites and clubs running their own Great British Tennis Weekend, there really is something for everyone.

“I hope families take the opportunity to take part in these fantastic events and ready themselves for what is set to be Scotland’s biggest ever summer of tennis, as we get behind Andy Murray and the British tennis stars.”

Find out if free places are still available to reserve for this weekend, and get some more information, at www.lta.org.uk/gbtw.