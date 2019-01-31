Ford aims to become a big name in motoring

Borders racing driver Dougie Ford, from Newtown St Boswells, faces a new challenge at the Cowdenbeath Racewall this season when he switches from the Prostock Basic formula to the exciting 1300 Saloons.

Ford returned to the racing scene in 2017 after a 12-year absence from the sport, moving into the newly-formed Prostock Basics, which was set up to attract new and retired drivers into the sport. Ford had previously raced BriSCA Formula IIs.

Last season, reports Jim Turner, he dominated the Prostock Basics, winning the track points championship.

But for a loose wire on his fuel pump, he could well have added the Scottish Championship to his tally.

As it turned out, his stable mate Kieran Edgar went through to win.

Ford has bought the ex-Dale Burt car and will have it ready for action for the start to the season.

Ford, who was presented with his track points trophy, attended the GMP Awards night.

But, as soon as it had finished, he was heading down to Sheffield to pick up Edgar’s car.