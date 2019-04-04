Five-star display from Borders squad clinches league title

Fidra Lions 0, Fjordhus Reivers Development Team 5

Fjordhus Reivers U16 Development Team knew going into their final game of the season at Peffermill that a win would result in them

becoming League winners.

From the outset, they were composed and confident in their game plan and settled quickly into open attacking hockey.

Felicity Walls secured the first Reivers goal from a well-worked move in the circle.

With more attacking play, Reivers were awarded a penalty corner, from which Roseanna Prentice found Molly Darling at top ‘D’ to take a strike and

score the second.

Reivers moved the ball with confidence from defence, through midfield to the strikers, to secure space and set up many attacking phases.

Felicity Walls slotted her second in before making an attacking run up the right. She fired the ball across the baseline to find Luisa Brown on

post, and she neatly scored the fourth Reivers goal.

The final goal of the game was initiated by Rebecca Anderson, who created space and moved the ball accurately to Molly Darling in the circle. Molly secured the pass and found Felicity, who followed up to score her third of the game.

This well deserved 5-0 win assured the team of top place as League winners.

Congratulations were expressed to the entire squad, which has achieved this result from consistent hard work and determination in training throughout the season.

Thanks were epxressed also to Janet Jack for coaching the girls and to Chloe Richardson for umpiring the conclusive game.