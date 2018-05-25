Five-figure boost for Borders bike festival’s flagship event

The British Mountain Bike Enduro Championship, the headline event at this year’s TweedLove Bike Festival in Peebles, is being pumped up by support from EventScotland.

The championship – known as the most important race in UK mountain biking – has been awarded £10,000 in round 37 of EventScotland’s National Funding Programme.

It is one of 12 events and festivals across Scotland to have benefited from a share of £100,000 in the last round of funding from EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate, which aims to enhance event delivery and ensure a diverse portfolio of events for Scotland.

The Championship event taking place during the main weekend of Tweedlove Festival between June 8-10 will feature race stages in Glentress and Tweed Valley Forests, designed to test technique, endurance and stamina.

TweedLove Festival began nine years ago with some cycling friends organising events – and has grown into one of the UK’s biggest cycling festivals, contributing around £750,000 towards the local economy and attracting thousands of visitors to the region, now recognised as a leading cycling destination in Scotland.

Event director Neil Dalgleish, of TweedLove Festival, said: “The Tweed Valley has an incredible offer for mountain biking and cycling in general. We’re delighted to host the British Champs race – the most important Enduro race of the year – in what is now seen as the UK’s spiritual home for Enduro riding. The appeal of our assets is clear, as we regularly have twice as many riders attending our races than events elsewhere in the UK.”

“They always get a very warm Tweed Valley welcome and have a fantastic time on and off their bikes.”