First-rate hockey in south seconds schools contest

The South Schools 2nd X1 Hockey Tournament was held on Friday at Earlston High School, with four schools competing.

Eventual winners Kelso, who retained the trophy, started strongly against Selkirk High School, moving the ball well and getting several shots on target,

But Selkirk’s goalkeeper, Polly Bell, made some outstanding saves and was very much in control of the circle.

Late on in the second half, however, with some great passing, the ball came out to the right and Skye Chatburn made no mistake, slotting the ball into the back of the net to give Kelso the win.

The next game for Kelso was against Earlston HS and, again, they enjoyed a good deal of the possession. But, whenever the home side looked dangerous, Emma Thomson, Josie Schaeli, Gina Stewart and Reagan Thomson very calmly and capably sent the ball back up the pitch, not allowing Earlston to penetrate the circle.

A superbly-struck ball from the top of the D at a penalty corner by Abby Ford, and deflected in at the post by captain Ellen Burgher, gave Kelso the three points in this encounter.

Kelso’s final game was against Peebles HS, who already had a win and a draw in their matches. But they were immediately put under pressure from Jessica Davidson driving down the right, ably supported by Anna Petty and Holly Chatburn in midfield, and by Leanne Oliver’s quick rebound shots in the circle.

It was Abby Ford who found the back of the net, however, first of all with a great reverse-edge shot and then again a few minutes later, with a fantastic strike from a penalty corner from the top of the D.

So Kelso gained their third win of the day, thus securing the title, with Peebles runners-up, Selkirk third and Earlston fourth.

Pictured is the winning Kelso squad – back row, Katie Flint, Holly Chatburn, Josie Schaeli, Anna Petty, Chloe Aitchison, Skye Chatburn, Reagan Thomson, Jessica Davidson. Front row, Gina Stewart, Emma Thomson, Ellen Burgher, Abby Ford and Leanne Oliver.