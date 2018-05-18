First bowling contest of the season at Langholm

Langholm New Town Bowling Club has held its first tournament of the year, the open singles, sponsored once again by local window cleaner Duncan Ritchie.

It was a glorious sunny day for the tournament and the worthy winner was Kevin Irving, from the Langholm Old Town club. In the final, he beat Ronnie Johnstone from the New Town.

The tournament was highly contested and a total of 53 individuals entered from clubs such as Hawick, Annan, Newcastleton and Selkirk.

The defeated quarter-finalists were Karl Nawrocki from Langholm Old, Chris McDougall from Hawick Wilton, and Ross Blakie and Robert Rutherford from Newcastleton.

Losing semi-finalists were Paul Warwick and Gordon Stewart, from the host club.

Paul Mitchell, vice-president, made a speech thanking members for helping in the bar and the kitchen, the tournament organisers, and the green workers for their help on the day.