Final opportunity to cast your votes

Voting for the 2018 Live Borders Celebration of Sport Sports Personality of the Year will close at 5pm tomorrow (Friday).

The Borders public have already been busy selecting their favourites in the two public vote categories since voting opened last month – but a final flurry could still affect the outcome.

This year’s nominees for Sports Personality are international rugby duo Stuart Hogg (Hawick) and Ross Ford (Kelso), while Gordon’s world champion wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn is also in the mix.

In the team line-up are the Hawick Bowling Club Senior Four who took the Scottish Championship title last year, undefeated Scottish Youth Cup holders Hawick RFC Under 16s (Hawick Albion) and the multi-medal winning Gala Harriers Juniors.

Anyone yet to vote can do so through the Live Borders Facebook page.

The Awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place on Friday, March 23 at the Volunteer Hall in Galashiels and will feature 11 categories, including the induction of two of the region’s sporting greats into the Borders Sporting Hall of Fame.

Tickets are still available, priced at £35, and include a three-course meal.

Attendees will also be part of a great evening that celebrates Borders sporting success and achievement. To book, contact the booking line on 01896 661166.

CATEGORIES & SPONSORS:

Sports Personality of the Year (public vote) – GB Technologies

Team of the Year (public vote) – Border Embroideries

Club of the Year – Fantasy Prints

Event of the Year – Origin

Disability Sports Personality – Powertec

Inspirational Performance – Astral Hygiene

Hall of Fame – Endsleigh

Service to Sport – DF Mechanical. Junior Sports Personality of the Year, Coach of the Year, Junior Coach of the Year.