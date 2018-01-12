Faisal assists Scottish gold haul

Gala Harrier Faisal Khursheed was part of Scotland’s ‘gold rush’ last Saturday following superb performances at the British Cross Country Challenge in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The Earlston High School pupil helped to secure a team gold medal as part of the Scottish Celtic U20 squad.

He crossed the line in 12th position in a time of 19.58, as third counter for the team.

Fellow Scottish athletes Gavin Smith and Finlay Todd finished fourth and fifth to clinch gold ahead of Ireland by three points, while Gavin also gained an individual bronze as third U20 male home.

The young teams triumphed at Antrim, winning five out of six possible team golds in the U17, U20 and U23 male and female age group races.

The event took place at the CAFRE Greenmount Campus and Faisal, who trains with Gala Harriers and is coached by Neil Renton, was one of 28 athletes selected to wear a Scottish vest.