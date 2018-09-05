Experience shows in Selkirk win

Selkirk’s experience proved key in this comfortable win over newly-promoted Kirkcaldy.

The home team had a speed about the pitch as well as swifter reaction which the visitors could not match.

Selkirk ended last season in the top half of last season’s National 1 table, and on this form could well be amongst the challengers again.

The game had hardly begun when Selkirk went ahead with McColm kicking his side into a three point lead which might have become six but for a second penalty striking a post and bouncing out.

It took the Blues the best part of a quarter of an hour to establish themselves in the Selkirk half and after a slow build and well taken line-out possession, they won a penalty kicked by Finlay Smith to tie the scores.

This equality lasted barely a minute – Selkirk re-started with a long kick deep into the Kirkcaldy 22 from which they won a throw-in.

Their forwards made little progress with the ball but they released it and McColm flashed through for the easiest of scores, adding the extra points himself.

A long build up in the home 22 eventually produced a smartly delivered ball for Kirkcaldy’s Josh Laird to scythe through with Smith conversion tying the scores at 10-10, but a 31st minute lapse by the visitors gave McColm the easiest of routes to the try line for a score which he converted himself.

Selkirk increased their lead before half time when full back Josh Welsh won the touch down for his side’s third try with the conversion taking the score to 24-10.

The Blues had perhaps their best phase of the game in the third quarter with backs moving much more sweetly and providing the fodder for an unconverted Finlay Smith try, but whatever hope they had of rescuing the game soon disappeared.

Excellent support work opened up the Kirkcaldy defence for replacement Nico Pavlovski to go in from 30 metres for a try which took the score to 29-15.

In the closing stages the Philiphaugh side emphasised their superiority with two further converted tries from James Bett and Darren Clapperton.