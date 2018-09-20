Exciting and energetic blend of sport and art for Borders kids

Following the success of the first ever Live Borders Holiday Activity Camp, the offer is back for the October school break, with camps in Peebles and Galashiels.

Sport and art collide for a fun-filled week for youngsters in P1 to P7. .

Activities include crafts, gymnastics and code club, plus a whole host of sports and wet and dry inflatable sessions – all with the aim of making sure children are healthier, happier and stronger.

There will also be healthy snacks and refreshments to keep them ready for action.

All events will be run by experienced and qualified members of the Live Borders’ team – with a range of experts leading on different activities to keep the youngsters entertained and to make the best use of the skills from within the team.

Graeme Murdoch, Active Communities manager for charitable trust Live Borders, said: “Our summer holiday camp was a huge success and we have used the feedback from parents and kids to tailor our programme for the October break.

“The kids loved the craft activities, gymnastics, code club and the multi sports, so these all feature on the programme again.

“We are also featuring some activities linked to The Big Draw, which is the world’s largest drawing festival, and sure to be a hit with all ages.

“The camp is all about having a go, no matter what your age or ability, ultimately helping our kids to be healthier, happier and stronger.

“We hope to see some familiar faces in Galashiels and can’t wait to meet lots of new kids in Peebles.”

The camps take place from October 8-12 from 8.30am to 5.30pm, with activities from 9am to 5pm.

For full week bookings, there is a 10 per cent discount from the charge per child per day.

In Galashiels, activities take place at Queens Leisure Centre, Volunteer Hall, Galashiels Swimming Pool and Galashiels Library, with children dropped off and collected each day at the Queens Leisure Centre.

The venues in Peebles are Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles Library, Peebles Swimming Pool and the Burgh Hall, with all youngsters dropped off at the Gytes Leisure Centre.

Bookings can be made online at www.liveborders.org.uk.