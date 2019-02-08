Ellie lands second straight double gold

Having won both the long jump and triple jump titles at the U17 Championships, both with new Scottish U17 national records, Cardrona athlete Ellie O’Hara moved up an age group to compete in the Scottish U20 event last weekend at the Emirates Arena.

On the first day, she took gold in the long jump, winning by over 20cm from the silver position and missing out on the U20 championship record by only two cms.

On day two, Peebles High School pupil Ellie, coached by Linda Nicholson and part of Live Borders Athlete Support Programme, competed in the triple jump and took gold by nearly a metre from the silver position with a leap of 11 metres 90cm, just short of her own Scottish U17 record.

The win gave Ellie a double gold in long jump and triple jump for the second weekend in a row and she takes her fine form into the Scottish School Championships this weekend, again at the Emirates.

Ellie’s training partner Kate Harvie took bronze in the U15 triple jump and set a new personal best in the long jump, just missing out on the medals. Imogen Lewis did well in the U20 triple jump, reaching the final and jumping 10 metres 37cm.