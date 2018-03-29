Easter internationals feature three of Borders’ best

Three young Borders hockey players have been chosen to represent their country in a three-international series, to be held in Glasgow over the Easter weekend.

Holly Shepherd and Hannah Miller, both of Galashiels Academy and Fjordhus Reivers, will play for the girls’ U16 squad, while Charlie Jack, of Selkirk High School and Inverleith, will represent Scotland in the boys’ U16 squad.

Games take place against Wales on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The players have been working hard over recent months in their training at club and respective Scotland National training camps, and feel well prepared for the matches, despite the snow which hampered a few weekend sessions.

All three players were selected for the national programme in September and started this season’s campaign at the Futures Cup in London. The boys’ U16 squad also played a test series last month against the UK Lions – and won it by scoring a hat-trick in their final game.

Along with national and club training, the players attend the Scottish Hockey Academy, which trains every second Wednesday at Peffermill in Edinburgh.

Other promising Borders youngsters also train with the Academy – Chloe Richardson (U18) and Livvy Hogg (U16), both Earlston High School/Fjordhus Reivers; Rachel Shiell (U18), Hawick High School/Fjordhus Reivers; Lucy Murray (u18), Kelso High School/Kelso Ladies; Julia Corcoran (U18), Gala Academy/Fjordhus Reivers; Molly Morris, George Watsons/Fjordhus Reivers.

Local hockey stalwart Janet Jack said: “This is a fantastic representation from the Borders and is testament to the hard work these players put in on a regular basis to develop and progress.”