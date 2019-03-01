Earlston golfers in prelude to new season

On a beautiful, sunny winter’s day – but with a stiff breeze which made the course challenging – 24 Earlston Golf Club members travelled to Magdalene Fields at Berwick, to play the Captain versus Vice-Captain Matchplay Competition.

The format was Four Ball Better Ball and, after a closely-fought battle, the Captain’s team emerged the winners by 3½ to 2½.

Nearest the pin was David Gordon.

Prizes from the 2018 ‘Colin Bain Knockout’ were also presented.

The winner was Barry Nelson and the runner-up was Ivor Aitchison.

Thanks have been extended to Dougie Bain for sponsoring the knockout competition.

Our picture, from left to right, shows the line-up of Brian Hunter (vice-captain), George Cessford (captain), Barry Nelson (Colin Bain Knockout Winner), Ivor Aitchison (Colin Bain Knockout runner-up) and David Gordon (nearest the pin).