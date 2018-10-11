Earlston golfers embark on visit to Duns

On a windy but dry day, Earlston Golf Club travelled to Duns to play the Scott’s Garage Pairs Two Ball Texas Scramble.

Winners were Sheila Whiteford and Barry Nelson (net 64) and runners-up were Michael Scott and Brian Hunter (net 67.2), while Mark Reilly and Brian Thorburn were third (net 67.6).

Nearest the pin went to Craig Douglas, with nearest pin in two Mike Lemmon and Ewan Gibb. Nearest pin in three was Sheila Whiteford and Barry Nelson.

Thanks were extended to Michael Scott for his generous event sponsorship.

From left, Brian Thorburn, Mark Reilly, Brian Hunter, Sheila Whiteford, Barry Nelson, Craig Douglas.