Earlston event raises curtain on new term of Borders Games

The 2018 Border Games circuit gets under way with Earlston Games on Saturday, reports John Slorance.

Staged on the pastures of the ‘Haugh’, the home of Earlston Rugby Club, the Earlston meeting, although the babe of the Border Games scene by far, is celebrating its 13th year.

Main event on a full card is the 90 metres handicap, which consists of nine heats.

Back marker for the sprint is Scottish amateur internationalist Cameron Tindle, of Berwick, who has represented his country in Commonwealth Youth Games and World Youth Championships.

Coached by Earlston’s Bruce Scott, Tindle (19) runs off minus one and a half metres.

Scott explained: “Cameron has won the Earlston sprint twice from scratch and has also won the Jedburgh Games spring, from scratch, which are fantastic achievements.

“He has been out of running for six months because of glandular fever but has fully recovered and is looking forward to running at Earlston.”

Apart from the big sprint, the Earlston programme features a host of senior and youths races. A new event poised to take place is a Borders primary schools championship, which has conjured up a lot of interest. The games start at 12.30pm.