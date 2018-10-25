Duo accepted for Scottish Motor Sports Academy

Two young Borderers have been selected to join the Scottish Motor Sports Academy, in recognition of their potential to develop in their sport.

Robbie Wood (14), of Earlston, competes in quadbike racing and is currently lying second in the 250cc British Championship.

Angus Bruce (15,) from Kelso, does quadbike motorbike enduros and was leading the 2018 Club B Enduro Championship until he had to pull out.

The two are among 20 talented youths chosen from a wide range of motorsports in Scotland and are the only competitors to be selected from their particular sporting disciplines.

They already have a history of success in youth classes since they began competing several years ago and they both are following in the footsteps of their fathers.

Andrew Wood was a Scottish Rally Champion and Keith Bruce an Enduro Champion.

Announcing the selection at Knockhill, Rory Bryant, national development manager of Scottish Motor Sports said: “The SMS Academy was set up in 2017 to support young riders and drivers (aged 14-20) who are showing potential to excel in the sport. Having successfully supported 23 young drivers and riders in the 2017-18 programme, applications launched in August for a new fresh squad to come in and benefit from the Academy’s support. Since then, we have received a huge amount of interest in the programme. This has made the job of the selection panel extremely difficult but, after some deliberation, we whittled it down to 20.”

The SMS Academy members will each be allocated a coach to offer remote support and advice when needed across the year.

Between now and August 2019, the members will take part in four development workshops, which will support them in all aspects of their development, giving them the knowledge, skills and attitudes needed to maximise their performance.