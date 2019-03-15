Double Daves win pairs tournament

Fortune smiled on snooker players named David when the Borders Snooker League Pairs Competition was held at Jedburgh British Legion.

A total of 18 entrants fought their way through four qualifying sections, with the top prize eventually being won by Davy Amos, (left) and David Clark.

The duo (pictured by Bill McBurnie) scored a fairly comfortable 4-0 win over the Hawick Conservative Club pair of Michael Jeffrey and Darren Williams.

In the semi-finals, Amos and Clark had defeated Selkirk CC’s Davie Brydon and Campbell Dempster 3-0, while Jeffrey and Williams beat Ian Nichol and Fraser McLaughlin 3-2.