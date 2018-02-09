Darren in South Africa for golfing practice

Peebles golfer Darren Howie (18), the Boys’ Order of Merit winner, is in South Africa with other members of Scotland’s new-look amateur squad, enjoying a chance to compete and build for the season ahead.

A competitive winter camp, supported by the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation, national team sponsor Aberdeen Standard Investments, and with funding from sportscotland, features a group of male and female golfers taking part in leading events on the South African amateur circuit.

“This trip provides a fantastic opportunity for our emerging young talent,” said Stuart Clayton, Scottish Golf’s performance director.

“It will give the players the chance to experience the style of golf they will be required to adapt to, should they progress on to the professional tours.”

He added: “Training and playing in a more favourable climate also gives us the opportunity to prepare our best amateurs for the season ahead and, with many other countries following a similar path, it helps us remain competitive for the major events in the spring and summer.”

Darren and his teammates are taking part in the South African Strokeplay Championship at Pecanwood, which ends today (Friday).

Then they move on to the African Amateur at Glendower from February 13-16, and an annual Triangular match against the South African Golf Association’s Junior Team and the South African Golf Development Board at Bryanston, from February 19-20. This is followed by the South African Amateur in Durban from February 25 until March 2.

The training camp will also allow players to work on their short game, swing and general fitness.