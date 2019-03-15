Curling contest at Kelso

Kelso Curling Club’s Lilliard Gin Invitational Spring Bonspiel took place last weekend, capping an excellent season of hard-fought competitions.

A bonspiel sums up the nature of curling – keen rivalry and warm friendship, old friends and new faces, intense exercise, and a fine meal and blethers to round it off.

The Lilliard Gin bonspiel had it all. Eight teams took part, consisting of half from Kelso Club and half from invitees from other clubs.

Suspense over the identity of the winning team continued through the meal, as scores were not posted on the boards during the match.

The winners were John Sinton (skip), Jock Craig (third ), Alyson Brooker (second ) and Morven Stone (lead).

Thanks were extended to all who took part, to Lorne Brown and the excellent catering team, and to the sponsor, Lilliard Gin.

On the previous evening, the final of the Kelso Skins competition took place.

After a tense game, which went right to the last shot, Jim Blain’s rink of Colin Carruthers, Ian Rae and Dena Walsh and were worthy winners. Further thanks were conveyed to RTS Landscapes for its continued sponsorship.