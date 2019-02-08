Curlers show cool composure on ice

Guest players from Jedburgh Curling Club joined their friends from Coldstream and Hirsel CC on Saturday for the Coldstream Carousel Bonspiel.

The Berwickshire club was plaing host for the day, with the event taking place at the Border Ice Rink in Kelso.

The format sees all eight teams play each other once, which makes for a more sociable day and helps keeps the scoring a secret until the winner is announced.

C&HCC secretary Christine McLain said the event was very closely contested and came down to the last end of the game, so it could have gone either way with the scores.

“It is a very good social event,” she added.

Before the scores were revealed, club members past and present enjoyed a meal in the ice rink lounge, provided by ice rink caterers Lorne and Leigh Brown.

The winners, with a score of +10 shots, were Glynnice Lauder (skip), Stuart Craig, Ruth von Krause and Roger Kitching of C&HCC.

The runners-up, also from the host club, with +7 shots, were Dick Wood (skip), Kyle McLain (Christine’s son), Drew Mole and Ross Mackay.