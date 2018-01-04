College fund helped darts player Bradley to ‘Czech out’

Darts devotee Bradley Wilkie, of Oxton, recently became the first of numerous students to benefit from a Borders College fund which enabled him to play overseas.

A keen amateur player, Bradley (seen left), hoped to enter an international darts contest in Czechoslovakia in November, but the cost of travel and accommodation made it an expensive undertaking.

After hearing about the Aspire Fund, through the Borders College Students’ Association, NC Business Administration student Bradley applied for funding and was delighted to receive £150.

The Aspire Fund provides students with extra financial support to help develop a talent or grow skills and/or experience in an area of expertise. It does not have to be directly related to their course but is intended to help the development of an individual (or team) beyond what’s currently available within their programme of study.

Bradley, who plays socially in several leagues, inclding Kelso, and is part of a 30-strong Scottish Borders group which regularly attends the Czech Open, said: “The money helped me to pay for some new darts equipment, as well as going towards my accommodation. This was the third year in a row that I have taken part in the Czech Open, so I was keen to continue. My cousin first asked me to go to Prague to play darts – I’d never played before but I enjoyed it and went on to join a darts team.”

After reaching the semi-final on the first day’s warm-up tournament, Bradley suffered defeat on daytwo but bounced back with a solid result in the final day’s pairs, alongside Norwegian partner Jorn Monsen (right).