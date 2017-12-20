Clear-round Scott only half a second down after jump-off

Borders rider Scott Brash missed out by just half a second on a second successive win in the show jumping World Cup at the Olympia Horse Show in London.

At last Sunday’s event, televised live on BBC2, Scott was one of four riders who went clear to set up a jump-off.

Indeed, the Peebles man was briefly in front after clocking 37.34 seconds on board Ursula XII, a 16-year-old UK-bred mare owned by Lady Pauline Kirkham and Lady Pauline Harris.

However, Frenchman Julien Epaillard, riding last, took Toupie de la Roque round in 36.91 to win leg eight of the Western European League.

Many among the field of 36 found the courses tight angles tough to negotiate.

There were no clear rounds until the arrival of the 21st entrant – Peder Fredricson, of Sweden, on H&M Christian K.

Despite clipping the top pole of the last obstacle, 2016 winner Scott took the lead with just Epaillard left to jump.

The latter made it a clean sweep of clear rounds in the jump-off to take the title.

Scott is now 28th on the Longines FEI World Cup™ rankings, with five legs to go before April’s final in Paris.