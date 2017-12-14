Chasers review a year of athletic pursuits

Last Sunday night, the junior members from Chirnside Chasers came together to celebrate the club’s 2017 success.

They looked back over a quite incredible 2017 and at some incredible individual performances.

In the best performance category, the winners included Tammi-Louise Hunter, for her end-of-year javelin throw, which saw her rise to 10th in the rankings, and also bodes well for next year as she has a further year at that age group. The boys’ winner was Ben Evans, who threw 39.21 in the javelin, which ranked him as number one in Scotland for the year.

Sophie Pesarra won the coaches for the girls, and Charlie Stewart in the boys, with both competing in various different disciplines over the year. It was testament to their brilliant adaptability.

Cameron Jeffrey and Erin Moran both won a ‘best sports’ award for their incredible attitude and help towards other athletes through the year.

The Athletes’ athlete of the year is where the youngsters vote themselves for their boy and girl of the year. The winners were Keira McGregor for the girls, while the boys’ was

shared by Daniel Ross and Kyle Taylor. In the most improved category, awarded to athletes who, over the year, have made significant improvement, the winners were Elise Field and James Burton.

Finally, the pace event winners for the juniors were Hamish Reynolds, Harris Ross and Erin Moran. It was another fantastic evening of celebration for the junior members. Earlier the same day, it was an extremely cold Spittal which elcomed all the runners for the third round of the Borders Cross Country Series. In the junior race, first finisher for Chirnside Chasers was Zico Field (10.44). Also running for the Chasers were Mattie Jones (12.48), Harris Ross (13.57), Hannah Wilkes (14.10), Amber Eden (14.13), Elise Field (14.15), Finlay Blair (15.03), Izzy Knighton (15.17) and Ella Robertson (17.08). In the senior race, the first finisher for the Chasers was Stephen Ross (27.06), followed by Robbie Weir (28.07), Euan McGregor (30.33), Wanda Field (32.00), Emma Jones (35.06), Nadine Moore (35.32), Amanda Turner (37.16), Nichola Stewart (37.56) and Sarah Frizzel (50.09).