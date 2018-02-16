Can you help out at Borders Triathlons?

Arguably one of the fastest-growing sporting events in the region, the 2018 Borders Triathlon Series is all set to hit the ground running in Galashiels in April.

Organiser, Live Borders, is urging athletes of all ages and abilities, along with supporting clubs, organisations and individuals, to get involved.

Owing to the increasing popularity of the Series, one of the challenges is having enough volunteers to man each event.

Live Borders sports development officer Neil Renton praised all those who turned out to lend their support throughout last summer and is urging even more people to help out in 2018.

“The Live Borders Triathlon Series has got bigger and bigger every year and I can’t thank those that turn out to help enough,” he said. “Many of the events incorporate Come & Try and Junior Triathlons over two days and it takes a huge effort from everyone to make sure they run smoothly and are managed correctly. So the success of them is very much down to all those who give up their time to getinvolved.”

Made up of 12 senior and three junior events, run over six months, the Series travels through Galashiels, Hawick, Selkirk, Eyemouth and Kelso before winding up with the grand finale in Peebles in September.

Backed by Triathlon Scotland, the routes on offer are not only beautiful but they also conform fully to the national body’s regulations, offer technical support at each event, and are fully insured.

Chip-timing will be on offer at all events in 2018, enabling participants to have access to accurate race results quickly and efficiently.

Last year, Borders Tri Club duo Michelle Short and Katrona Methven took second and third respectively in the Ladies Overall Series Championship, while Kelso firefighter Lesley Cook blazed a trail to the top spot with a string of steady performances.

Lesley said: “The competition is really fierce for the Borders Series now. There are more and more competitors every year and they seem to be getting younger too, so I was really pleased to have won it for a second time.

Galashiels athlete Katrona Methvan has been competing in triathlons for 14 years and said: “I keep coming back because I love competing and supporting the local triathlons.”

Having won at both Eyemouth and Kelso events, Hartree JETS Triathlon Club member Scott Robertson earned enough points to take the men’s title.

2018 Borders Triathlon Series Sprint Triathlon: Galashiels (Sunday, April 15); Hawick (Sunday, May 6); Eyemouth (Sunday, June 17); Kelso (Sunday, August 19); Peebles (Sunday, September 23).

Standard Triathlon: Selkirk (Sunday, May 20).

Come & Tri: Galashiels (Saturday, April 14); Hawick (Sunday, May 6); Eyemouth (Sunday, June 17); Kelso (Sunday, August 19); Peebles (Saturday, September 22).

Duathlon: Peebles (Sunday, September 16).

Junior Triathlon: Galashiels (Saturday, April 14); Selkirk (Saturday, May 19); Peebles (Saturday, September 22).

Go to www.liveborders.org.uk/triathlonfor more info, to book a place or to volunteer at any of the Triathlon events.

In addition, Live Borders will be running Triathlon training sessions six weeks before each event which involves two sessions each on, swim, bike & run, instruction on how to tackle transition, as well as a guide run over the run course and guided bike over the cycle route. Sessions will take place w/c: Galashiels (February 26); Hawick (March 19); Selkirk (April 2); Eyemouth (April 30); Kelso (July 2); Peebles (August 6).