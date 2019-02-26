Budding Borders badminton players produce high standard

The Borders Badminton Primary School Championships were held at Earlston High School games hall on Saturday.

Over 20 boys and 11 girls from all over the Borders represented their respective primary schools, playing singles only.

There was some great badminton on show, with many promising young and new players taking part, and a good level of play being displayed, especially in the finals.

The winner of the boys’ singles was Louis Kirkpatrick (Kirklands PS, Peebles) and the runner-up was Aidan Richardson (Ednam PS in Kelso).

Rowena Armitage (Kirklands PS) won the girls’ singles and the runner-up was Erin Doyle (Duns PS).

The Colin Blaikie Sportsmanship Award was presented to William Mawson (Melrose PS) and best girl, Molly Sharp (Duns PS).

A ‘well done’ message was conveyed to all the players for making this such a great competition.

Christine Wylie, the groups chairman, thanked all the parents and junior players who helped score games, with a special thanks to Gordon McLean and Pearl Ford for their help running the tournament from the technical table, and to Audrey

Rae, who worked tirelessly in the kitchen serving up hot drinks and cakes.

The trophies were presented by Gordon McLean, while Christine Wylie gave special thanks to Dave Burns for his work behind the scenes in preparing the draw, running the tournament and scoring the finals.