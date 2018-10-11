Breezers and Belles display dual pedal power

Seven ladies from the Kelso Breezers joined ladies from the Hawick Belles recently to take part in the PoppyScotland cycling sportive.

More than 850 riders took part in the event, which will ultimately raise tens of thousands of pounds for Scotlands leading Armed Forces charities.

The ladies took on the 45-mile route which followed the beautiful and famous East Lothian Golf Coast Road and then to the hills via Gifford, to test the legs before heading back home to collect their medals, and well-earned tea and toast.

This was an amazing effort for the ladies – some of them only started cycling a few months ago.

The Kelso Breezers have been going from strength to strength over the summer, even recruiting more ride leaders, so they can help support more ladies out on their bikes.

Anyone interested in joining should go to the ‘Kelso Breezers - breeze rides’ facebook group, for more information.

There is the Hawick Belles Breeze group, along with the newly set up Jedburgh Breezers.