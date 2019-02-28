Breakfast of champions in the Borders

It was a spectacular weekend for trail running in the beautiful Scottish Borders, according to the Lauderdale Limpers running club.

Three of the group’s members took part at Glentress in what is a tough, hilly course, on a superb array of forest trails, perhaps more renowned for

mountain biking.

Neil McPhee (02:01:09 ), Naomi Cressford (02:35:24) and gents’ captain Frank Birch (03:03:16) ran exceedingly well in the 21k Half Marathon, while Dean Whiteford put in an exceptional effort, winning the 10k Trail race on Saturday in 00:37:53.

Congratulations also went to Jamie Entwistle, who won first senior male in the Glentress Duathlon series.

Saturday also saw ladies’ captain Jenny Hartley finish the Bamburgh marathon in an impressive 3 hours 49 minutes, fifth lady on the day.

On Sunday, the monthly breakfast run took place, starting at the Greenhouse Café in Melrose.

Over 30 runners enjoyed a stunning and demanding route, taking them first around the Eildon Hills, then across moorland to Cauldshiels

Loch before returning to Melrose via Rhymers Glen.

Thanks have been expressed to Rachel Mac for organising such a memorable run, the Greenhouse Cafe for excellent welcome and food and, most of all, to all who ran.