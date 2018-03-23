Bowlers stick together in Selkirk

Ettrick Forest Bowling Club were the recent winners of Selkirk’s local round the stick bowling league.

The game is essentially an indoor version of the open-air sport but with a mat, smaller bowls and a stick, which players have to draw the bowls around, rather than fire up the middle.

The Selkirk Merchant Company donated a shield several years ago, which Ettrick Forest won for the second year in succession after this season’s round robin fixtures.

Other teams include the Merchants, Colonials, Yarrow Cats, Neverwillbes, Leafers, and a ladies’ team.

The photo shows merchant company master David Heard presenting the silverware to Ettrick Forest club president Greg Sandilands.