Borders tennis aces could be served with awards

The best of tennis talent across the Borders is being celebrated after a local school and an individual stalwart were named as finalists for national sports awards.

The shortlist for the Tennis Scotland Awards 2018 has been unveiled, recognising the achievements, work and dedication of individuals, clubs, teams, tournaments and programmes throughout the country during the course of last year.

The nominees from the Borders are David Laing (Kelso Orchard Tennis Club), who is in the frame for a Lifetime Achievement Award, and Lauder Primary School, which is in the hunt for an Education Award

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said: “The Tennis Scotland Awards allow us to acknowledge and thank those driving forces behind our sport the length and breadth of the country.

“These individuals, clubs, teams, tournaments and programmes truly are the lifeblood of tennis in Scotland and a huge factor behind the significant rise in memberships over the past 10 years.

“The standard of nominations was incredibly high this year, so to make the final selection speaks volumes for all those shortlisted.

“All should be very proud of their achievement so far and we look forward to hearing who the winners are early next week.”

Over 30 finalists have been announced across 15 different categories, with the winners of 10 of these being put forward to the LTA British Tennis Awards.

The winners of the Tennis Scotland Awards 2018 will be announced at an event in Gleneagles on April 9.

For more information on the Tennis Scotland Awards 2019 and to view the full shortlist, visit the Tennis Scotland website.