Borders school badminton tournaments to usher in 2018

Young Borders badminton enthusiasts have a couple of big tournaments to look forward to early in the new year.

The Border Badminton Secondary School Championships will be held at Earlston High School games hall on Sunday, January 28, followed by the Border Badminton Primary School Championships at the sane venue on Saturday, February 24.

Entry forms for these championships will shortly be distributed to all primary and secondary schools in the Scottish Borders, via Active Schools. The forms, together with the appropriate entry fees, must be submitted by the primary and secondary schools to the Coaching Convenor for Borders Badminton Group. Full details of the championships are printed on the entry forms.

Meanwhile, the SSBU U16 Inter Area Tournament was held recently in Glasgow. The Glasgow squad won the tournament, with Edinburgh runners up and Lanark in third place.

Local coaches Gordon McLean and Christine Wylie extended their thanks to Craig Pollock for his help and support throughout the event and added: “Well done to all the players for all their hard work and effort during the tournament. “

Christine Wylie, chairman of the Borders Badminton Group, said anyone wishing information regarding badminton at any level could contact p10caw@aol.com or check out the facebook page www.facebook.com/BordersBadmintonGroup and website www.borders-badminton-group.co.uk

Pictured is the Borders team from Glasgow , with the girls’ line-up of Gemma Fullerton (Gordon), Sophie Anderson (Earlston), Chloe Blaikie (Hawick) and Jodie Black (Eyemouth). Boys – Callum Simpson (Earlston), Aidan Ferrier (West Linton), Lewis Learmonth and Isaac Weir (both Duns).