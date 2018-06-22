Borders ladies looking smart on district duty

Border Ladies launched their 2018 Inter-district campaign on the Hawick BC green last Friday and were narrowly beaten 7-5 by Fife.

The weather stayed kind throughout, with some good spells of sunshine breaking through intermittently during the afternoon.

After such a close result, there is still all to play for in this year’s contest, with away games to Berwickshire and East Lothian still to come.

The ladies were sporting new tops, sponsored by Fiona Scott Journalist and PR Services, and the picture shows Fiona Scott, centre right, presenting one of the new shirts to Border Ladies president Marion Pearson.