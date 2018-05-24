Borders girls leap to the top of the rankings

Cardrona’s Ellie O’Hara continued her record-breaking form at the recent Scottish Athletics East District Championships at Grangemouth.

She took gold in the under 17 triple jump with a new Scottish Under 17 open-air record, to add to the indoor record she set in Glasgow in March. Ellie extended the record to 11 metres 86 cms, a distance which put her third in the UK rankings at the very start of her two-year age group.

The Peebles High School pupil, who is coached by Linda Nicholson and Bryony Paterson,has recently been added to Live Borders Athlete Support Programme and looks sure to benefit from the access to specialist support services.

Ellie also took gold in the long jump with a new personal best of 5.49 metres, and silver in the 100 metres with a new pb of 12.67 seconds, putting her second in the Scottish rankings in both disciplines.

Ellie’s training partner and fellow Peebles High pupil, Imogen Lewis, also had a superb weekend in the under 15 age group at the same championships.

Imogen took gold in the 300 metres, winning the final by over a second with a time of 41.86, which was three tenths of a second outside the championship record, and put her at he top of the Scottish rankings.

She followed that up with gold in the triple jump, with a distance of 10 metres 43 centimetres, again taking her to the top of the Scottish under 15 rankings.

It was a great start to the outdoor season for both athletes, who will be looking to continue developing and improving as the season progresses.