The Border Bowling Association’s Carpet Bowling Tournament has made a welcome return after an absence of several years.

The event took place at Ettrickbridge and featured action in different categories.

The Champion of Champions section was won by Ryan Simpson, of Capper, who defeated Gary McColm of Ettrickhead in the final.

Also played was the Association Pairs, which was won by John Hogarth and Fraser Lothian, of Lanton (top right).

They defeated Alan Wilson and Cammy Gray, from Lindean.