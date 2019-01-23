Birthday girl hat-trick as Reivers pass capital city test with flying colours

Edinburgh University 4s..1

Fjordhus Reivers 3s..........5

The opening goal at Peffermill playing fields came from Reivers’ Blythe Duff, who managed to find space at the post and place it past the Edinburgh ‘keeper.

Edinburgh came back strongly to win a corner a few minutes later, reports Helen Montgomery, and the ball found the back of the net after rebounding from a Reivers foot.

With their heads up, the Reivers kept their composure and Blythe once again found a spot to put past the ‘keeper to make it 2-1 before the second half.

The second half started with the same high intensity as the first, even though the team had no substitutes.

Chloe Richardson got a break from the halfway line to drive for the goal, dragged around the defensive area and had a reverse shot to the top right corner of the met, giving Reivers a 3-1 lead.

The Uni came back with a break straight for goal but was taken out by the Reivers ‘keeper. Molly Byers came back to secure the back line and save the rebound.

Another goal came from a chip off Blythe, giving her a well-earned hat trick on her 16th birthday.

The final goal of the day came from Emma Jamieson to give Reivers a thoroughly deserved 5-1 win.

The team acknowledged the umpires and the continued travelling support.