Best of Borders young badminton players take part in annual primary schools’ competition

Talented young local badminton players headed for Berwickshire High School recently, as Duns Badminton Club staged its annual Primary School Tournament.

With around 50 entries, the day ran smoothly, with Pete Hardie ensuring the courts were in constant use, supported by Lynn Rhind, Pearl Ford and Deborah Kenworthy at the technical table, along with David Burns and his team of umpires.

Christine Wyllie, chairman of Borders Badminton Group, presented the prizes. Rob Harvey, chairman of Duns Badminton Club, thanked everyone who had been involved with organising and running the tournament. Special mention went to the club’s junior members, who had helped throughout the day.

Pictured are the winners and runners-up, who were:

Boys’ Singles – 1 Louis Kirkpatrick (Peebles), 2 Olly Langley (Duns). Girls’ Singles – 1 Erin Doyle (Duns), 2 Molly Sharp (Duns).

Boys’ Doubles – 1 Olly Langley and Jack Redpath (Duns), 2 Ross Smart and Murray Cormack (Peebles). Girls’ Doubles – 1 Erin Doyle and Eliza Bevan (Duns), 2 Chloe Patterson (Hawick) and Florence Kirkpatrick (Peebles).

Best Boy – Campbell Thomson (Duns). Best Girl – Florence Kirkpatrick.